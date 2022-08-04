Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Value Line were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Value Line in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Value Line by 343.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of VALU opened at $90.15 on Thursday. Value Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $98.69. The company has a market capitalization of $854.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.28.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Value Line’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd.

About Value Line

(Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.