Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Value Line were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Value Line in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Value Line by 343.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of VALU opened at $90.15 on Thursday. Value Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $98.69. The company has a market capitalization of $854.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.28.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd.
Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.
