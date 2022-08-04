Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Booking by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,966,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,171,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $1,013,778,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 306,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price target on Booking in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,665.90.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $1,966.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,944.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,151.06. The company has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

