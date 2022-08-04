Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 775 Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FUN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,975,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,940,000 after purchasing an additional 295,613 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $7,363,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $4,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FUN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cedar Fair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

NYSE:FUN opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

