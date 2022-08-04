Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Up 10.4%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.44. 364,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,830,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPST. Wedbush cut their price objective on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Upstart from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.69.

Upstart Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average of $75.11.

Insider Activity

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 274,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,365,056.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,883 shares of company stock worth $1,306,959. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,096,000 after purchasing an additional 594,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,376,000 after purchasing an additional 315,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Upstart by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,005,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,645,000 after purchasing an additional 35,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

