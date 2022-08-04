UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,136,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,619,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 54,190 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 57,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 28,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 88,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 25,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $89.30 on Thursday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.04. The firm has a market cap of $675.29 million, a PE ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.24 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 7.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UFPT shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

