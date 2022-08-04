U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

USB opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.09.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

