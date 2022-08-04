Truist Financial Increases Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $160.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “maintains” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GPN. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Global Payments from $176.00 to $152.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.14.

Shares of GPN opened at $130.15 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $179.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 723.10, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,926,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,956,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

