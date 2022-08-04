Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,423 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after buying an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,196,000 after buying an additional 226,170 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,773,000 after acquiring an additional 473,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,038,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,228,617,000 after acquiring an additional 544,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $50.40 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.