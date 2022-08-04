TransAlta (TA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$735.00 million during the quarter.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Stock Down 1.4 %

TA opened at C$14.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$11.87 and a twelve month high of C$15.28. The firm has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -14.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TA shares. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransAlta

In related news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 84,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$1,200,991.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$964,837.51. In related news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 84,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$1,200,991.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$964,837.51. Also, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 103,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total transaction of C$1,444,618.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,447 shares in the company, valued at C$945,229.24.

About TransAlta

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.