Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,336 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $20,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 133.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Thor Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,225 shares of company stock worth $1,077,899. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thor Industries Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Thor Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $86.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.96. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

