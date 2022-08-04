The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Lowered by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,991 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,378,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 104,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 18,291 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.7 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,594 shares of company stock worth $13,299,438. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.