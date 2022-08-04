The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,118 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.4% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $306.37 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.57.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

