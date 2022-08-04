The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 255.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $30,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $306.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.57. The company has a market cap of $314.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

