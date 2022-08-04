Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,450 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,139,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.35.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $220.68 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.02.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.53%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.12%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

