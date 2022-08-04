Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 777 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total transaction of $266,332.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total transaction of $266,332.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,627 shares of company stock valued at $676,977. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom Stock Up 2.4 %

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

DXCM stock opened at $90.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.76. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.