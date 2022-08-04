Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,294 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 30.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 79,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average of $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 68.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Societe Generale set a $81.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 185,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 143,162,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,931,557.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 28,606,136 shares of company stock worth $1,642,276,766. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.