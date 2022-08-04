Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Owens Corning worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OC. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Owens Corning by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE OC opened at $88.39 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average of $88.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

