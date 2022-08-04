Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Cut to $61.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.87.

TENB stock opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Tenable has a 12-month low of $36.67 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $66,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $66,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $125,323.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,572 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1,220.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

