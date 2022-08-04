Sylvamo (SLVM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of SLVM opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71. Sylvamo has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Sylvamo by 4,229.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Sylvamo by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

