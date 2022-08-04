Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Short Interest Update

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,800 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 563,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGG opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. Super League Gaming has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $4.38.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Wann sold 83,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $101,880.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 474,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,976.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in Super League Gaming by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Super League Gaming by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Super League Gaming by 122.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 183,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 101,031 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Super League Gaming by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

