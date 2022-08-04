Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $365,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $306.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.57.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

