StockNews.com Upgrades XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) to Sell

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
XL Fleet Price Performance
NYSE XL opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. XL Fleet has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $190.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.91.
XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter. XL Fleet had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 249.90%.
About XL Fleet
XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.
