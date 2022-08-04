StockNews.com Upgrades XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) to Sell

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

NYSE XL opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. XL Fleet has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $190.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.91.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter. XL Fleet had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 249.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in XL Fleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in XL Fleet by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in XL Fleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Refined Wealth Management lifted its stake in XL Fleet by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 48,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in XL Fleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

