StockNews.com Upgrades Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) to Buy

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Trean Insurance Group Trading Up 0.7 %

TIG stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. Trean Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $279.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $69.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trean Insurance Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trean Insurance Group

In other news, Director Steven B. Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 906,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Trean Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

