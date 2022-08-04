StockNews.com Downgrades Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) to Buy

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

XPER has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xperi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. Xperi has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $21.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.43. Xperi had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xperi will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 8.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 85.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 197,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.