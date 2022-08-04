StockNews.com Downgrades ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) to Sell

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:OGS opened at $82.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.53. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.93%. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 27.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,012,000 after purchasing an additional 140,451 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.