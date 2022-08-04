StockNews.com Downgrades Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Hold

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.92.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $151.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.51. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $169.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,617.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,673,730.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $158,918.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,687.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $1,126,617.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,673,730.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,860 shares of company stock worth $7,995,186 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 26,778 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 19,002 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

