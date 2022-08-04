StockNews.com Downgrades Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Hold

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.92.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $151.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.51. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $169.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,617.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,673,730.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $158,918.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,687.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $1,126,617.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,673,730.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,860 shares of company stock worth $7,995,186 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 26,778 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 19,002 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
