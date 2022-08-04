StockNews.com Downgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Hold

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $52.38 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $44.86 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 30,212 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth about $3,808,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 48,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

