StockNews.com Downgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Hold

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $52.38 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $44.86 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB)
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.