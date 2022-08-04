Stifel Nicolaus Raises Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target to C$16.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ASTL opened at C$11.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.57. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of C$10.04 and a one year high of C$17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.25.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

