Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sierra Bancorp to $23.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James downgraded Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $329.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 26.13%. Analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 158,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 38,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 116,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

