Scotiabank Increases Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$210.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on IFC. TD Securities lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$214.21.
Intact Financial Price Performance
IFC stock opened at C$190.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$182.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$180.75. The stock has a market cap of C$33.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$158.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$191.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07.
Intact Financial Company Profile
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
