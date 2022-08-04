Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,279 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,279 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $19,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $221,385,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortive by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,095,000 after buying an additional 2,413,002 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Fortive by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,917,000 after buying an additional 1,117,891 shares during the period. Covea Finance acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $58,488,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,191,000 after buying an additional 405,488 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

Fortive stock opened at $65.28 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.67.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

