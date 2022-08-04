Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $19.31 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $19,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.1 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $251.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.60. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.65.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

