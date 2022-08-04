Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,624 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $19,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,290,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $413.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.75. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $355.37 and a twelve month high of $763.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Maxim Group cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.