RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Short Interest Update

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the June 30th total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 604,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

RPM International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $90.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RPM International has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.20.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at RPM International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 9,901.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at $10,827,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in RPM International by 13.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,152,000 after purchasing an additional 64,242 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 116.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 7.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,519,000 after purchasing an additional 40,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

