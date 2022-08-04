Royce & Associates LP Sells 767,500 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Flexsteel Industries were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 151.5% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Flexsteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of FLXS stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $41.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

