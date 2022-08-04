Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 356.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 23.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $218.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.65. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.74 and a 12 month high of $286.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -139.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSP. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.83.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

