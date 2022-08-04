Royce & Associates LP Purchases New Shares in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Adient by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adient by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,885,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,139,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,478,000 after purchasing an additional 48,253 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at $41,490,000. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Adient by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 682,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Price Performance

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.28. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). Adient had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adient plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $237,804.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADNT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.