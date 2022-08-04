Royce & Associates LP Purchases 150,000 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Hagerty were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 89,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,973,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,147,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at about $709,000,000. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty Price Performance

Hagerty stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

Hagerty Profile

Hagerty ( NYSE:HGTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $167.81 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.