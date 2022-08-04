Royce & Associates LP Purchases 150,000 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Hagerty were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 89,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,973,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,147,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at about $709,000,000. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hagerty Price Performance
Hagerty stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $19.97.
Hagerty Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
