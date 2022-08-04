Royce & Associates LP Makes New $5.04 Million Investment in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 51,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Fox Factory Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $98.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average is $97.62. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

