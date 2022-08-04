Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.60.

Cummins Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $217.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.59 and a 200-day moving average of $205.91. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

