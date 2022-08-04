Royce & Associates LP Increases Holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 553,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,370 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 117,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20,886 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSSE shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $33.00.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $29.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.52% and a negative return on equity of 57.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

