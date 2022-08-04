Royce & Associates LP Has $5.37 Million Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,120,796 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Meritor were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Meritor by 13,646.7% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,048,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,351 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 731.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,682,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,845,000 after buying an additional 1,480,075 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,041,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,631,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Meritor by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 88,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor Stock Performance

MTOR opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor ( NYSE:MTOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Meritor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 34.85%. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.