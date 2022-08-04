Royce & Associates LP Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 584,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.05% of Graham worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Graham by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 232,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 112,297 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after buying an additional 38,462 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Graham by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 142,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Graham Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.39 million, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.74. Graham Co. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,510.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.