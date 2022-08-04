Royce & Associates LP Has $4.48 Million Position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Territorial Bancorp were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 188.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 24,718 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 359,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 41,364 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a report on Saturday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $22.50 on Thursday. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $207.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.42%.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

