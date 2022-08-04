Royce & Associates LP Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,682 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,803,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $71.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.12. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $59.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 23.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFBC. Raymond James cut Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

About Preferred Bank

(Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.