Royce & Associates LP Buys 976 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 6,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ingredion Stock Performance

In other news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion stock opened at $91.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.11 and its 200 day moving average is $89.11.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also

