Royce & Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Ambarella by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $90.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.42. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $46,654.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,351.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,297 shares of company stock worth $688,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

