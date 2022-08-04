Royce & Associates LP Acquires New Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $399.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $344.66 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

