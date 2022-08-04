Reviewing Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) and GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) and GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Exponent and GreenBox POS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Exponent alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exponent 0 0 1 0 3.00 GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Exponent presently has a consensus price target of $120.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.78%. Given Exponent’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Exponent is more favorable than GreenBox POS.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exponent 20.53% 25.93% 15.99% GreenBox POS -130.21% -21.34% -9.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exponent and GreenBox POS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Exponent and GreenBox POS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exponent $466.27 million 10.95 $101.20 million $1.89 52.14 GreenBox POS $26.31 million 1.16 -$26.45 million ($0.81) -0.91

Exponent has higher revenue and earnings than GreenBox POS. GreenBox POS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exponent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Exponent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Exponent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.0% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Exponent has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.36, indicating that its share price is 336% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exponent beats GreenBox POS on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exponent

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 technical disciplines to solve pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. Exponent, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About GreenBox POS

(Get Rating)

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.