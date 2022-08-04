Raymond James Increases Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$57.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Enbridge to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. CSFB dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$58.33.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 0.1 %

TSE:ENB opened at C$56.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.86. The stock has a market cap of C$114.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.69. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$46.88 and a 1 year high of C$59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

About Enbridge

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.1599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.